In private, Trump ‘lashing out’ about whistleblower complaint

Yamiche Alcindor:

While the president is being defiant and is saying that there was really nothing wrong when it came to the call between him and the president of Ukraine, privately, he is lashing out.

And he's saying he wants to know the identity of this whistle-blower. Now, tonight, The New York Times is reporting that the whistle-blower is a man. He was a CIA officer, was detailed to this White House to work here for some time.

They also say that that person is now working back at the CIA. There's little else that is known about the person.

But when it comes to what — how the White House is really processing all this, the White House is trying to, one, counterprogram. Today, there was the director of immigration and custom enforcement who was doing a briefing here at the White House talking about sanctuary cities, so-called sanctuary cities, at the very moment that the director of national intelligence was saying that the greatest threat, the greatest challenge that the U.S. faces is election interference.

And the director of ICE was talking about immigration and illegal immigration. It's also important to know that the White House is still formulating its plan on how to push back on this impeachment inquiry. I'm told that the White House doesn't really have a plan at this time.

I did talk to a Trump campaign source who said that they think that their researchers and rapid-response team that was supposed to be dealing with the reelection bid is capable of messaging during the impeachment.

But there are a lot of people who think that that's just not going to be enough.