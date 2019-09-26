Americans split on support for Trump impeachment inquiry

Americans are split over whether they support an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist.

Forty-nine percent of U.S. adults said they supported the House of Representatives launching an impeachment inquiry into the president, while 46 percent of Americans said they disapproved, and 5 percent remained unsure, according to the poll. Support of the inquiry fell along party lines. Eighty-eight percent of Democrats agreed with the inquiry, along with 44 percent of independent voters, but among Republicans, support was drastically lower, at 6 percent.

In May, 53 percent of Americans said they did not want Trump to be impeached following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report about the relationship between the Trump administration and Russia leading up to the 2016 election, according to a May 1 poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist.

This latest poll was conducted the day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the House of Representatives to begin an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s behavior, following an intelligence community whistleblower complaint that Trump sought foreign assistance from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on investigating former President Joe Biden, who is currently a frontrunner and would-be Trump opponent in the 2020 Democratic race for the presidency. The White House provided some details of that call in a memo released Wednesday.

In testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said the whistleblower “did the right thing” by lodging his or her complaint about the nature of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky. In the complaint, released publicly ahead of Maguire’s appearance, the whistleblower wrote that Trump was abusing his power and suggested the White House had tried to cover up details of the phone call.

The Trump administration has denied any wrongdoing. During a press conference on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, the president defended his call with the Ukrainian president, asking “Impeachment? For that? When you have a wonderful meeting, or you have a wonderful phone conversation?”

People want to hear from the whistleblower who lodged the complaint against Trump, the poll found. Nearly three-quarters of Americans said they think the whistleblower should testify before Congress as part of the impeachment inquiry, while 18 percent said the whistleblower should not. Another 9 percent of U.S. adults said they were uncertain. Maguire told lawmakers Thursday that he was committed to giving the whistleblower that opportunity.

And more than half of Americans — 55 percent — think the call at the center of the whistleblower’s complaint — during which Trump asked Zelensky to investigate a potential political opponent — is a serious matter that deserves to be probed more thoroughly. Another 43 percent said it is just politics.