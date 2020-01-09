In Taiwan, presidential election brings long-simmering tensions with China to the surface

Divya Gopalan:

China has never had sovereignty over the island, which was a Japanese colony until 1945. Yet Beijing keeps calling for its reunification, a suggestion Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party have flatly rejected.

There's a real festive atmosphere here. It's hard to believe that, less than a year ago, many people had written off Tsai Ing-wen's chances of winning a second term. And that's mainly due to her administration pushing through unpopular social and labor reforms.

But in the past few months, several events outside of Taiwan, like the U.S.-China trade war and the Hong Kong protests, have boosted her popularity.

The prospect of another Tsai term doesn't sit well in Beijing, which has attempted to exert control by both trying to lure Taiwan with economic incentives and threats of invasion and isolation.

Under Tsai's tenure, seven countries have given into pressure from Beijing and broken diplomatic ties with Taiwan, leaving only 15 nations still recognizing the government of Taipei. Even the United States doesn't have full diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Yet Washington is Taipei's most important ally, due to a longstanding agreement to help defend the nation from attack or invasion. Last year, Washington passed multiple bills to enhance relations and approved $2.2 billion in arm sales.

Aligning with Taiwan is a strategic way for Washington to counter China's growing influence in the region.