‘In the Heights’ uplifts a Latino community and helps reframe Hollywood roles

Judy Woodruff:

As movie theaters begin to reopen nationwide, blockbuster films delayed by the pandemic are now hitting the big screen.

Among the first of the summer season, "In the Heights," which opens today in theaters and streams on HBO Max.

As Jeffrey Brown reports, this modern-day musical, with a Latino cast front and center, is set in a specific neighborhood, Washington Heights in Manhattan. But it has high ambitions of shaking up Hollywood and beyond.

The story is part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.