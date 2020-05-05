In the UK, people of color are hit harder by COVID-19. Here’s the story of 1 family’s loss

Newly released data show that the United Kingdom has Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll: at least 32,000, second globally only to the United States. But people of color there are being both infected and killed at higher rates than are whites. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant visited a community whose death rate is among Britain’s highest and shares an intimate portrait of one family’s loss.
Correction: Due to an editing error, we incorrectly said the United Kingdom was now second to the United States in per capita rate of deaths due to COVID-19. The UK is second in total deaths to the United States, per official counts. The NewsHour regrets the error.
