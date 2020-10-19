In these rural parts of the country, medical resources to battle COVID-19 are limited

Bridget Brennan:

And I'm an emergency physician, as well as a chief medical officer.

The things that make things different a little bit here in Montana is the distance. It is such a huge state, that most of our residents live in very rural areas. There are several large hospitals throughout the state, but we don't have the luxury of having multiple large hospitals in every city.

The limiting capacity or the limiting factor throughout the state is going to be ICU beds. Once somebody becomes ill enough to require ICU-level care, that number of beds throughout the state is finite. And so that is what we're trying to manage. They — unfortunately, that's not a short stay in the ICU. It is a longer stay. And so the volume gradually increases to the point where it really becomes an issue.

It is certainly concerning to see numbers of 500, 600, 700 new cases a day in the state. I know that doesn't sound like a lot to many parts of the country, but when your resources are limited, like they are, it doesn't take more than just a few hundred patients a day to have a number of really, really ill people all at once.

And so, yes, I'm hoping — I'm hoping people will come around to believe that this is real, because it certainly is. I have got staff working just endlessly trying to take care of patients. And when we hear people not taking this seriously, it's a little disheartening.

We don't see the numbers slowing down, at least not yet. I'm hoping it will start to taper off here. My concern is going forward into respiratory season, flu, colds, RSV. It is that time of year. And when we combine it with something like this, it makes me a little nervous about going through the next three or four months.