House Judiciary Committee’s rancorous tenor persists amid impeachment vote

Lisa Desjardins:

I know it feels like we're skipping ahead a little bit, but this has been a lot — there's been a lot of news from Mr. McConnell in the last few days about what he thinks the Senate should do.

And speaking to aides to Senator McConnell, we know a few things. One, he is cautious about having a very long trial in the Senate. He doesn't want every witness perhaps that the White House or other Republicans may want to call.

So what he's doing now is, he's going to have a process where you will hear essentially opening presentations by the House, who will be arguing for impeachment and removal of the president, and from the president and whoever he selects to defend him.

At that point, the plan right now is to let the Senate to decide essentially case by case if they want witnesses at that point or not. It will take 51 senators to decide on any kind of rules going forward from that. There's a chance there could be a bipartisan deal. No one expects that.

But, essentially, it's going to be a little unpredictable when we get to January. It's possible the trial could move quickly. It's possible it doesn't.