News Wrap: Trump says U.S. ship shot down encroaching Iranian drone

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Federal court records shed more light on President Trump's knowledge of hush money payments before the 2016 election.

The money went to silence two women who claimed they had had sex with Mr. Trump. The documents showed that he spoke repeatedly with Michael Cohen, his personal attorney at the time, as the payments were organized. Cohen is already in prison, but it was widely reported that prosecutors will not file additional charges.

The U.S. and Iran have clashed again at the entrance to the Persian Gulf. President Trump says an American warship destroyed an Iranian drone today when it came within 1,000 yards of the ship, and ignored warnings to move off.

He spoke at the White House.