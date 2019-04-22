In Ukraine, could a comedian’s landslide victory help reset relations with Russia?

Matthew Rojansky:

Right. At this point, opportunities are few and far between, so why not take anything that offers itself?

I think Zelensky has a few advantages going into a negotiation. Number one, he has got a mandate. Right? It's hard to beat three-quarters of Ukrainian voters. He really can claim to represent what the Ukrainian people want.

And even if you're negotiating with an authoritarian dictator like Vladimir Putin, being able to credibly say, look, this is where the Ukrainian people are, you can't push me beyond that point, I think it actually strengthens his hand.

When you think about Putin negotiating with Poroshenko before, sure, there's no love loss between those two figures. But Putin also looks at a guy who he says, just like many Ukrainian voters did, hey, this guy's an oligarch, he's a creature of the old system. Maybe I can roll him. Maybe I can manipulate him. Maybe I can do a little kompromat, black P.R., all the same stuff in the old sort of KGB, Soviet tradition.

Zelensky's message has been, I don't do that. I'm an open book. It's all out in public. And now I have a mandate. And he has simply said, I want to end the war.