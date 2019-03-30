In Ukraine’s presidential race, an actor leads the field

Hari Sreenivasan:

Ukraine has been in tumult since 2014, locked in a territorial war with Russia, and rocked by corruption allegations within its own government.

Its citizens are voting tomorrow in a tight three way presidential race that is likely to result in a two-person run-off next month. While there's nothing extraordinary about that …what is unusual is the candidate who is leading in the polls.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simon Ostrovsky filed this report from Ukraine. It was supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center.