Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

In Venezuela, an ongoing struggle for power amid a growing humanitarian disaster

Marcia Biggs
By —

Marcia Biggs

Audio

Next week in Venezuela a new parliament is set to be sworn in, after members of the opposition boycotted elections earlier this month. It leaves opposition leader Juan Guaido in an even more precarious position, and the country with an uncertain future. Special correspondent Marcia Biggs reports.

Listen to this Segment

Marcia Biggs
By —

Marcia Biggs

Marcia Biggs is a special correspondent for PBS NewsHour, specializing in coverage of the Middle East, where she has over a decade of experience. Recent highlights include a four-part series “Inside Yemen,” as well as in-depth reports on the battle against ISIS in Iraq and the human rights violations taking place against those fleeing Mosul. For her coverage for PBS of Iraq, Biggs has received a Gracie Allen Award, a First Place National Headliner Award, and a New York Festivals World Medal. Most recently, she was named the 2018 Marie Colvin Foreign Correspondent of the Year by the Newswomen’s Club of New York. Before her work with the NewsHour, Biggs reported for Al Jazeera English, Fox News Channel, CNN, and ABC News. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, she received her Masters degree in Middle Eastern Studies from the American University of Beirut and currently resides in New York City.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 28 3 questions scientists are working to answer about the new coronavirus variant

  2. Watch Dec 28 Three tragic mistakes that made the 2020 pandemic worse

  3. Read Dec 29 More than 2,900 health care workers died this year — and the government barely kept track

  4. Read Dec 28 What’s behind the historic spike in drug overdose deaths under COVID-19

  5. Read Dec 29 WATCH: Trump’s $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled in Senate as GOP blocks vote

The Latest