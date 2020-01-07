In Venezuela, dueling parliaments cast political crisis into further chaos

Marcia Biggs:

Opposition leader Juan Guaido tried to force his way again today into the Parliament he is supposed to be running. When we arrived, opposition members were stuck outside, and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro had taken their seats.

On the agenda? Major items for a country in economic freefall, raising the roughly $5-a-month minimum wage, addressing the gasoline shortage, and what to do with political prisoners.

At the helm was Luis Parra, who on Sunday was elected as speaker in what many believe to be a sham vote.

"This is a farce. They don't have a quorum. They have paid people to sit in our seats," this opposition M.P. shouted.

"We are 120 members of Parliament who have the right to be here," shouted another.

Members of Parliament have been stuck outside while the new Parliament started the session without them. That includes Juan Guaido.

Suddenly, Guaido breached another entrance behind us, arriving at the gate and pulling his supporters inside. National Guard troops tried to fight him back, but he remained defiant.