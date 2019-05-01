In Venezuela, Maduro holds on to power as Guaido’s military support falters

William Brangham:

It was all quiet in Caracas this morning, but as the hours passed, crowds again filled some Caracas neighborhoods. There were new clashes and more tear gas, as protesters confronted police.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido yesterday had called for a military and civilian uprising against President Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. and dozens of other nations accuse Maduro of stealing the last election, and have demanded he step down.

And Guaido was out again this afternoon.