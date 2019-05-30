In world’s largest refugee camp, Rohingya children face a desperate choice

Tania Rashid:

Rohingya children, according to Bangladeshi law, are not allowed to attend local schools. That's because they are not recognized as refugees. But this girl didn't let that stop her. She's presently enrolled in school in Southeastern Bangladesh illegally.

Stateless and displaced, over 730,000 Muslim Rohingya refugees fled their native Myanmar into Bangladesh in 2017 amid a brutal crackdown led by Myanmar military forces U.N. investigators have described it as a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.

Today, half a million children living in these camps have no access to a formal education. And its young girls like her are most vulnerable to exploitation. They risk early marriage, child labor or being trafficked on the black market.

But her mother wasn't going to allow that to happen. She fought to push her daughter out of the camp. Her father wanted to marry her off at just 10 years old.