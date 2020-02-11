India’s ‘long-term’ effort to clean up pollution in sacred Ganga River

Amna Nawaz:

The Ganga River, known as the Ganges under British rule, is one of the most revered waterways in the world, and also one of the most polluted.

It provides water for nearly half-a-billion people, more than any other river in the world, stretching from the foothills of the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal.

Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro reports from Varanasi, India, on the latest efforts to help clean the river.