Black History Month: How new rules are limiting diversity education in schools

Hari Sreenivasan:

With Black History Month underway, there are questions about how new restrictions on diversity education in some states may play out.

According to an analysis by Education Week; since last year, 37 states have introduced or passed legislation that puts constraints on what can be taught about racism, sexism and inequality

Nadra Nittle, education reporter for The 19th, an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy, joined me to discuss the growing controversy.