Indigenous peoples echo Black Lives Matter’s call for justice

Amna Nawaz:

It was the moment that sparked a movement, shining a light worldwide on the treatment of Native and indigenous peoples, who, like Black Americans, are disproportionately jailed and killed by police.

In Canada, Black Lives Matter marches filled the streets in the months after George Floyd's death, an outpouring of pent-up frustration by Canadians of color, born, in part, of a fraught and fractured history between law enforcement and indigenous populations.

In June, the violent arrest of Native Chief Allan Adam, pulled over for an expired license plate, shocked the country. And between April and June, Canadian police shot and killed six indigenous people, including a woman killed during a — quote, unquote — "wellness check."

The public pressure has forced a response from federal authorities. For the first time, in June, the head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Commissioner Brenda Lucki, released a statement acknowledging systemic racism on the force, reversing earlier denials.

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised broad reforms.