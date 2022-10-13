Inflation remains stubbornly high despite Federal Reserve’s efforts to stabilize costs

Diane Swonk:

Well, it's really hard.

I mean, the reality is that the average consumer has lost everything they have gained and then some to inflation on wages. So their wages went up. And that was terrific as the economy reopened. And then inflation accelerated so much that it left them scorched and burned in their wallets.

And I think that's very important to understand. And it's why most Americans, even though we created over 3.8 million jobs year to date, which is more than — second most that we have created in any years since 1984, really in a stunning amount of jobs, even though we created all those paychecks, most people in their individual lives feel like they're losing ground. Hence, they feel like we're already in a recession.

And the problem is, of course, we do have demand that is stalling out, despite 3.8 million new paychecks being generated. It looks like consumer spending is growing less than 1 percent in the current quarter and likely will stall out in the fourth quarter. And as we move into 2023, you're going to have to see an even cooler chill to demand in order to bring inflation down.

And that's really hard. From the Fed's perspective, you have to remember inflation is kind of like cancer. If you don't deal with it now with something that may be painful, you could have something that metastasized and becomes much more chronic later on. And that's something they're trying to avoid.

But that doesn't mean the treatment is very easy.