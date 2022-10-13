Will the bump in Social Security benefits be enough to offset inflation?

Amna Nawaz:

And, for older Americans and retirees, there was some helpful news to accompany that latest inflation report.

Americans receiving Social Security will see a sizable bump in their benefits, 8.7 percent. That is starting in January, thanks to the 2023 cost of living adjustment known as the Social Security COLA. That comes as Medicare premiums dip just a bit too. But how much will it help?

Economics correspondent Paul Solman breaks that down.

The increase will be the largest benefit adjustment in 40 years and should actually cover seniors' real cost hikes, says retirement expert Anqi Chen.