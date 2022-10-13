Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection subpoenas former President Trump. New data shows inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to stabilize costs. Plus, the United States announces plans to try to stem the surge of migrants from Venezuela.
