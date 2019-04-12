Inside country legend Loretta Lynn’s ‘first birthday party’ (at age 87)

Amna Nawaz:

The songs of Loretta Lynn have spanned generations of country music fans. Millions more came to know her story through the 1980 film "Coal Miner's Daughter."

This Sunday, one of the greatest figures in American music turns 87. And Loretta Lynn is a woman knows how to celebrate.

Jeffrey Brown joined her in Nashville.

It's part of our ongoing coverage of arts and culture series, Canvas.