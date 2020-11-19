Inside the conflict bringing Ethiopia to crisis

Coletta Wanjohi:

Well, the military offensive from the federal government forces against the regional forces in the north continues from 4th of November.

Internet is down, and so there is a lot that we do not know. But what we are sure about is the influx of refugees into Sudan, approximately an average of about 4,000, it appears, fleeing into Sudan, seeking refuge because they're running away from the conflict.

Thousands of refugees each day for the last two weeks crossing by foot from the northern Ethiopia region called Tigray into neighboring Sudan, they're trying to escape airstrikes and fighting between the Ethiopian army and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, known as TPLF.

Long-simmering political tensions between the prime minister, Abiy, and the TPLF, the former ruling party, with each accusing the other of illegitimacy, finally boiled over on November 4. After Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the TPLF of attacking a federal army base, he launched a military offensive, declared a state of emergency, and cut off communications with the Tigray region.