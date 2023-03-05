Insurance change raises access concerns about a type of breast reconstruction

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Leave your feedback
Health insurance companies are changing the way they reimburse doctors who perform a complex type of breast reconstruction surgery. Doctors and patients fear the changes will make the procedure inaccessible to those who can’t afford it. Dr. Elisabeth Potter, plastic surgeon and co-founder of the Community Breast Reconstruction Alliance, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more