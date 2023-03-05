March 5, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the United Nations reached a historic global deal to protect marine life on the high seas. Then, patients and doctors are concerned that an insurance change for a type of breast reconstruction surgery will affect future access. Plus, we hear the story of the first Hispanic woman in space.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch