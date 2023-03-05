News Wrap: Biden pushes for voting rights during visit to Selma

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Sunday, President Biden marked the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he will not run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, a fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh has left thousands homeless, and disability rights advocate Judy Heumann died at the age of 75.
