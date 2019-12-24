Intensified offensive in Idlib province puts Syrian civilians on the run

Judy Woodruff:

In Syria, forces loyal to the Assad regime and backed by Russian airpower are advancing in the northwestern province of Idlib. It's the last remaining stronghold for the rebels who've been fighting Assad for the past eight years.

The Syrian army and its allies are focused on trying to take over a key highway leading to the city of Aleppo. Thousands of Syrian civilians are caught in the crossfire.

In Northwestern Syria's Idlib province, the latest target was this schoolhouse. Families were left horrified today after airstrikes hit the building. Human rights activists said the shelling left multiple civilians dead, including five children.