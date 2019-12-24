News Wrap: Trump downplays idea of North Korean missile test

Judy Woodruff:

The president spoke after a Christmas Eve video conference with members of the U.S. military stationed around the world.

Christmas has already arrived in much of the world. In Bethlehem today, the main square was filled for the annual parade. The faithful and tourists alike arrived to visit the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

Later, at the Vatican, worshipers gathered in St. Peter's Basilica, where Pope Francis celebrated midnight mass.

But, in Paris, fire damage prevented Christmas services at Notre Dame Cathedral, for the first time since the French Revolution.

In Hong Kong, Christmas Eve was marked by a new wave of protests. Thousands of demonstrators occupied key roads to block traffic in a major tourist district. Riot police fired tear gas to break up the crowds. Scuffles also broke out inside busy shopping malls. Police beat back some of the protesters with batons.

The Parliament in Iraq approved a new election law today, meeting a key demand of protesters. It calls for electing one candidate per district, instead of electing entire slates. The goal is to give independents a better chance. Mass protests have flared across Iraq since October. They call for an overhaul of the political system and an end to corruption.

Cooler weather in part of Australia helped crews fighting some 200 wildfires today. And Prime Minister Scott Morrison sought to ensure manpower for the front lines by announcing paid leave for many volunteers.

Morrison toured burnt vineyards and wrecked homes in Adelaide and thanked firefighters for working through the holidays.