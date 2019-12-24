Mysterious death of White Helmets co-founder spotlights toxic propaganda

Her response:

"What amazes me consistently is the emphasis from channels like yours on attacking those who raise the issue of such alleged crimes and heinous activity, while never investigating the atrocities committed against Syrians, testified to by Syrians. However, you are so quick to condemn the Syrian government based on unverified and fraudulent testimony from the White Helmets. Shameful. Where is your humanity? I stand by every statement."

And when pushed about the consequences of the personal campaign against Le Mesurier, this was her reply:

"You might seriously consider liability issues if you even remotely suggest publicly that critics of James Le Mesurier or the White Helmets are responsible for his demise."

Professor David Miller is another member of the Syria working group to which Beeley belongs.

It claims the White Helmets faked this 2018 missile attack in Douma, close to Damascus. Up to 50 people were killed and hundreds more, including children, were wounded. Convinced the missiles contained chlorine, the U.S.-led coalition launched airstrikes against Syrian government targets.

But Miller's group claims the missile strike was staged to provoke Western retaliation against Damascus, and insists it is backed by whistle-blowers within the U.N.'s specialist watchdog, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.