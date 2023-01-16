Investigation looks into lack of opportunities for Black NFL coaches

Michael Lee:

Well, Black coaches are most likely to be fired after having success than a white coach.

If you are a Black coach who wins nine games, you're just as likely to be fired as a white coach who won six games. And you're also going to be the first one to be dismissed in quicker — in quicker order, in short order.

There was some progress there around 2011, where there were 10 coaches, seven full-time and three interims. And it appeared that the NFL was moving in the right direction. But, in the last decade, things have progressed to the point where now, again, you have a lawsuit in place.

But you also have coaches who are expressing their frustration, because there's a — there's a pool of talent that's available, if owners are willing to actually hire them. And it's interesting to see where this lawsuit goes, because that appears to be the only way to get someone to move.

Otherwise, we will — there will just be a lot of complaints and frustration from guys who are qualified who continue to see the goalposts move.