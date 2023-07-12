Iowa Republicans pass ban on most abortions after 6 weeks

Iowa is the latest Republican-led state to pass abortion restrictions since the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Lawmakers there approved a bill that would ban most abortions in the state after six weeks and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to sign it into law on Friday. Geoff Bennett discussed the nation’s patchwork of abortion laws with Erin Murphy of The Gazette and Sarah Varney of KFF Health News.

