Iran cracks down on protests after death of young woman as global demonstrations grow

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

By —

Reza Sayah

Audio

Protests mostly led by women are spreading in Iran and around the world. They were sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the so-called "morality police." Over the last ten days, images have emerged of women burning their headscarves, cutting off their hair and marching in the thousands, chanting “death to the dictator.” Reza Sayah joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the demonstrations.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

By —

Reza Sayah

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: