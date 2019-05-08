Iran’s ambassador to the UN blames ‘U.S. bullying’ for decision on nuclear treaty

Nick Schifrin:

The Iran deal made a fundamental trade: Iran restricted its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

One year ago today, the Trump administration withdrew from the deal, and has since reimposed sanctions. For the last year, Iran complied with the deal, but, today, Iran said it would not abide by all the deal's restrictions.

Number one, the deal limits Iran's stockpiles of low-enriched uranium, which is nuclear fuel, and heavy water, which is used to operate a nuclear reactor. Today, Iran said it would no longer adhere to those limits. And if Iran does exceed the caps, it will no longer be in compliance with the deal.

And then Iran threatened even more dramatic actions. To produce a bomb, you typically need to enrich uranium at 90 percent. Before the deal, Iran enriched uranium at nearly 20 percent, which the U.S. said meant Iran could break out and create a bomb within a few months.

After the deal, Iran enriched uranium at 3.67 percent and removed most of its centrifuges, moving breakout time to more than a year. Today, Iran said if it doesn't receive economic benefits allowed by the deal in the next 60 days, it not would adhere to — quote — "any uranium enrichment limit." And it would also take a plan to convert the Arak nuclear reactor so it doesn't produce large amounts of plutonium and cancel it.

Despite those threats, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said today Iran was still in the deal.