News Wrap: African National Congress faces challenge in South African election

The U.S. withdrew from the nuclear deal one year ago. Today, Russia blamed Washington's actions for Iran's decision. But Israel warned again that it will not let Iran obtain nuclear weapons. We will delve into all of this right after the news summary.

This was Election Day in South Africa, and the ruling African National Congress faced strong challenges after 25 years in power. Voters lined up with a chance to voice their frustration with corruption scandals and surging unemployment. There were signs that overall turnout was low.

In this country, a Colorado teenager appeared in court a day after a school shooting that left one student dead and eight wounded; 18-year-old Devon Erickson kept his head down during the hearing. He was arrested Tuesday along with a girl who is a juvenile. There was no word on the motive for the shooting.

The U.S. Border Patrol reported today that more than 100,000 migrants were caught at the southern border in April. That is for the second month in a row. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court agreed Tuesday to making those seeking legal asylum wait in Mexico for immigration hearings. The 9th Circuit Court in San Francisco let the policy stand pending a legal challenge.

Drivers from ride-share companies Uber and Lyft protested their pay in 10 major U.S. cities today. They turned off their smartphone apps, cutting their connections to would-be customers. Drivers argued that they are getting poverty wages, but the companies they work for are earning billions in profits.