Is showdown over Mueller report becoming a constitutional crisis?

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the battle between White House and Congress is just getting started.

On the issue of contempt, the DOJ put out a very strong statement today saying that Attorney General Bill Barr shouldn't be bullied into releasing information that he thinks is illegal. Then you're moving on to the idea of executive privilege. There's this idea that there might be pushback between Robert Mueller and Don McGahn, the former White House counsel, to testifying before Congress.

The White House is saying that's separate issues and that they haven't made a determination whether or not they would allow that to go forward. But I was talking to a White House source today. That person said that the White House has already told Don McGahn not to turn over any documents to Congress because of issues of executive privilege.

Then, of course, this idea, broadening it out, Don Jr. being subpoenaed by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee really goes to the heart of this idea that Congress might now start having fights between the president's own party and his son.

And then, lastly, this idea of constitutional crisis, I put the question directly to Sarah Sanders today and said, what do you make of the fact that there are people saying that the president's edging the country closer and closer to a constitutional crisis?

She said Democrats are the ones overstepping and that the president is on firm legal grounds here. So she's backing up the president, as Democrats are, of course, sounding the alarm.