Iraqis supporting Iran-backed militia attack U.S. Embassy, demand U.S. withdrawal

Nick Schifrin:

A tense new year has dawned in Baghdad, after U.S. airstrikes against an Iranian-backed militia led today to one of the worst attacks on a U.S. Embassy in years.

That is group is known as Kataib Hezbollah.

Dozens of Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the outer gate of Baghdad's sprawling U.S. Embassy compound. They burned a reception area and security trailers, but eventually retreated after U.S. Marines fired tear gas and Iraqi forces helped with the disbursement.

The protest was in response to Sunday's U.S.' airstrikes against that same militia. The U.S. blames the militia for a rocket attack that killed an American defense worker. Today, the Pentagon said it was sending more Marines to Baghdad. And President Trump blamed Iran. Iran has denied any role.

On the ground from Baghdad is Washington Post reporter Mustafa Salim, who has been reporting from the U.S. Embassy throughout the day.

I spoke to him a short while ago by telephone.

Mustafa, you were outside the embassy all day. You posted video on Twitters. What did you see?