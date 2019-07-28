Iraq’s record crop yield threatened by suspicious fires

Hari Sreenivasan:

In 2014, northern Iraq became the site of an ISIS takeover.

The terror group committed genocide against the country's Yazidi minority, and killed thousands of others.

Iraq re-took control of the region after three years of fighting in 2017.

But the troubles are far from over.

ISIS continues an insurgent battle, and mysterious fires have broken out in numerous areas, destroying crops in a nation that is striving to achieve food self-sufficiency.

Is it arson? And if so, who's to blame?

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simona Foltyn reports from Iraq.