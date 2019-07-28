As temperatures soar, a ‘heat dome’ is coming to the Arctic

Hari Sreenivasan:

Europe broke heat records this past week. Paris recorded an all time high temperature of 108.7 degrees. That heat is now moving north toward the Arctic. Over the next few days and so-called heat dome is expected to form, raising concerns among climate scientists. They're worried about ice melt, rising sea levels and more.

Washington Post reporter Andrew Freedman covers weather and climate and he joins us now from Washington D.C..

First a little science explainer. What's a heat dome?