IRS whistleblowers claim Justice Department meddled in Hunter Biden investigation

Lisa Desjardins:

Geoff, this was a long and, for the most part, substantive and serious hearing from both sides. These were not just any IRS agents.

These were two IRS investigators who were the chief two investigators in the Hunter Biden case. They gave a list of things that they said were out of the norm, unprecedented obstacles and changes in the way that this case worked.

Among a few of those things that they listed, first, at the top, they said that they were not allowed to search Joe Biden's home where Hunter Biden was living, that they were blocked from interviewing Biden grandchildren, who may have been able to give testimony about Hunter Biden's tax returns, that they were prominently not — they did not see the felony tax charges that they recommended and which they said other prosecutors early in the case also agreed with.

And they also said they saw outside limits on David Weiss. He is the U.S. attorney in Delaware who is overseeing the prosecution and this plea deal in the Hunter Biden case. One of these two IRS whistle-blowers, Joseph Ziegler, this was his first time talking in public today.

He said he is a gay Democrat. He said this is not political, but that he did, in fact, see signs that there was something stifling that prosecutor.