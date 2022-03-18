Is American basketball star Brittney Griner a political prisoner in Russia?

Amid the U.S.-Russia conflict, there's mounting concern about the detention of American Brittney Griner, a professional women's basketball star who plays in Russia and has been held there since February. Many are now asking if she's a political prisoner. Washington Post columnist Jason Rezaian, who was unjustly imprisoned in Iran for 544 days before his 2016 release, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

