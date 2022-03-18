Is American basketball star Brittney Griner a political prisoner in Russia?

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Amid the U.S.-Russia conflict, there's mounting concern about the detention of American Brittney Griner, a professional women's basketball star who plays in Russia and has been held there since February. Many are now asking if she's a political prisoner. Washington Post columnist Jason Rezaian, who was unjustly imprisoned in Iran for 544 days before his 2016 release, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
