Is mass timber the building material of the future?

Hari Sreenivasan:

The latest trend in the world of construction is something you might not expect…Architects are designing tall buildings using massive timber beams that proponents say are much more environmentally friendly than steel and concrete.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Megan Thompson recently traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to see a 25-story building that will be the tallest mass timber project in the U.S. when it's completed.

This story is part of our ongoaing series, Peril and Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change.