Houston music reporter’s eyewitness account of concert tragedy and investigation

Joey Guerra:

Well, the space where this is at is kind of adjacent to the big stadium here in town, so it's a huge kind of area with parking lots and grass. They had to stage a setup that was very well spaced. There was lots of space in between. Carnival, midway games, things like that. The area in front of this stage has a lot of grass, a lot of concrete. I know people hear these numbers and think, how did they not know this was going to happen? But I think anybody who's been to a festival knows, you know, they kind of know the area. They prepare for something like this. I mean, yes, there were a lot of people in the front where Travis was performing. But if you were out of that immediate area, there was lots of people walking around. People were in line getting food. I mean, there was lots of action still happening right behind. I mean, it wasn't like every single person there was packed in, so.