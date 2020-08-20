Is Putin’s ‘paranoia’ to blame for apparent poisoning of Russian opposition leader?

Sen. Cory Booker:

I talk to union leaders all the time, was on the phone with one today.

And they know that they have been duped by a president who made a lot of promises that he did not follow through on. We have so many Americans from all backgrounds that are working union jobs. And this is a president that hasn't even been able to get an infrastructure bill done, not to mention his outright assault on the right to organize, as you see the Republican Party continuing to push right-to-work states, continuing to fight against collective bargaining, continue to hang out the pensions of a lot of these unions.

There is a clear understanding right now that, if you're a working-class American — and I might be talking about this a little bit tonight — if you're a worker, that we are seeing the wealth gap grow, the middle class shrink, poverty persist, and that we really need to have — at the center of our national agenda is working people.

And that includes people from all backgrounds, but even just the simple idea that people should make a living wage. And you and I both know that the minimum wage is now below the poverty line. It wasn't like that when it started in the 1960s, that a lot of good jobs in the past, even a janitorial job, the average one was a middle-class job back in the day. Now it's not.

You see just these encroachments onto working people, where they just find themselves not being able to afford rent or child care or prescription drugs.

Many people are just feeling like they're in economic insecurity. And this is a — Joe has an agenda, really a bold one, to make work pay, to make this nation be a nation that centers work and the middle class and the growth of unions to reverse some of these disastrous trends we have been seeing going on since the 1980s.