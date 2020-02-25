Why U.S. officials are escalating their concerns over novel coronavirus

Lisa Desjardins:

It's astounding.

Those were the exact words we heard from CDC and HHS officials, that now they are ready the say it's not a question of if, but it's a question of when the virus will spread here and how severely it will impact Americans in this country.

So, what we heard from them today is a call saying a pandemic has not arrived here, but a call for Americans to pay attention and to start preparing as if a pandemic could arrive.

We don't know where. We don't know which city. Some cities may be harder-hit than others. And we don't know how long it would be.

But this is a call for community preparation. And we heard this — these astounding sort of preparation advisories from the CDC.

Look at this. This is something that they're advising all of us to start considering, that we need to raise our own level of hygiene, including kind of washing our spaces, washing our hands, covering our mouths and our noses when we cough and sneeze, but also this, Judy, that they think Americans should now start considering in the long term options if they need to work from home, or options if schools or child care facilities close.

Why did they change this? Why is this level of concern higher? They say because they're seeing how this is spreading in other countries. It is not spreading here now. But they say that this disease is spreading in a way that they believe make it now not just likely, but almost inevitable that it will come here.