Israel holds fifth election in four years as Netanyahu attempts to regain power

Americans are used to having a drawn-out election season, but in Israel, it has been nonstop for four years. Tuesday, the country's fifth consecutive election will get underway and Israelis will have to make a stark choice between different world views. Many voters are weary of going to the polls yet again, but that doesn’t mean this election won't matter. Special correspondent Nurit Ben reports.

