Israel holds fifth election in four years as Netanyahu attempts to regain power

Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
Zeba Warsi
Zeba Warsi
Americans are used to having a drawn-out election season, but in Israel, it has been nonstop for four years. Tuesday, the country's fifth consecutive election will get underway and Israelis will have to make a stark choice between different world views. Many voters are weary of going to the polls yet again, but that doesn’t mean this election won't matter. Special correspondent Nurit Ben reports.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
Zeba Warsi is a producer, foreign affairs. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism and human rights from CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
