Editor’s Note: Court sketches used during the discussion of the Supreme Court are courtesy of Bill Hennessy.

Monday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court hears arguments in cases that could stop colleges from considering race in admissions. Prosecutors announce charges against the man who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, but the lies and conspiracy theories that inspired the assault are still spreading online. Plus, Brazil's former leftist leader defeats the incumbent far-right president.