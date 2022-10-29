Unpacking Israel and Lebanon’s historic maritime border deal

This week, Israel and Lebanon, two countries technically at war for decades, took a rare step towards easing tensions with a maritime border agreement brokered by the United States. Neri Zilber, a reporter based in Tel Aviv, and Maya Gebeily, Reuters bureau chief for Lebanon, Syria and Jordan, join John Yang to discuss this historic deal.

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

