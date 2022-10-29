Unpacking Israel and Lebanon’s historic maritime border deal

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
Leave your feedback
This week, Israel and Lebanon, two countries technically at war for decades, took a rare step towards easing tensions with a maritime border agreement brokered by the United States. Neri Zilber, a reporter based in Tel Aviv, and Maya Gebeily, Reuters bureau chief for Lebanon, Syria and Jordan, join John Yang to discuss this historic deal.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: