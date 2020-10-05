‘It was just a matter of time’ before virus broke out at White House, says former aide

Olivia Troye:

Well, certainly, we had guidelines posted and measures in place.

We had masks available, especially upon entering the West Wing, for immediate staff. We were — they were conducting testing, for example, for me, who saw the vice president on a daily basis, or any senior staff who were interacting with the president and the vice president.

But the truth is, the issue was that, even though these masks were available, nobody was really following the protocols internally. There was — the West Wing is a very small space. People also sit in very close proximity to each other, and people were not following these guidelines.

We weren't wearing the masks all of the time. And we were, quite frankly, just very exposed to each other.