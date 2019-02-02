Italy’s government targets town known for taking in migrants

Hari Sreenivasan:

For the last 20 years, the tiny Italian town of Riace has become a symbol of how Europeans welcome and integrate migrants. It also gained international attention for its mayor, Domenico Lucano, who won plaudits from the Pope, and was named by fortune magazine one of the "World's Greatest Leaders."

But Italy's new, populist government has a different view of Lucano, and many of Riace's new residents now face an uncertain future. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Christopher Livesay reports from Rome.