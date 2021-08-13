‘It’s an abandonment.’ Afghanistan’s ambassador on her nation’s view of the US withdrawal

Adela Raz:

Yes, sure.

Look, there are many reasons. There's not only one reason. And I think it's not the reason. And it will be extremely unfair to say they didn't fight. It's going to be extremely unfair to their comrades, those veterans who trained them as well, that they did not do the right type of training.

There are multiple reasons. First, I think it's the level of confidence and morale, and then that is impacted a lot with what you and I are hearing even here in Washington, D.C. And I have to speak very frankly.

I think, despite how much we say that Afghanistan is not abandoned, with every element of the action, we say — we see right now it's an abandonment of the entire country. And I think that plays a role. There is also another element.

When the Soviet troops' withdraw, at the time, there were certain deals made by the government at the time with mujahideen to give certain provinces to mujahideen without even letting the security forces at the time to know or defend themselves.

So, I think that conspiracy is there. And there is also a very strong conspiracy that people assume, regular Afghan assume that probably there is a hidden deal made between the U.S. and Taliban that there has to be surrender of certain provinces. And I think that really adds a lot in the confidence.

And then the final element, which is a really, really practical element, it is that our security forces — and I think it was given, it was very clear that they were highly dependent on U.S. close air support. So, there are multiplying effects. But, still, we have seen strong evidence.

Herat, look, it's one of the cities that we hold, fight for quite some time. And a lot of time, the stories of this final handover or the final takeover is that either people run out of ammunition or it's in the close distance when the Taliban arrive.

The city of the Takhar, we hold for two-and-a-half months. And then there had to be a retreat. And even when the retreat happened, they took with themselves 1, 500 people retreated, and they took the armor, of course, with themselves, and they left no ammunition to Taliban.

I think there are brave stories and bravery stories of Afghan security forces. But nothing is helping. And since even last — or yesterday's announcement by the State Department, if you look at a single ticket in Afghanistan, commercial airline tickets, there is no ticket left. Everybody is trying to leave, because they assume it's a window of 48 hours or a few days that they have to secure themselves.

And, at the same time, it was just not two days ago that Washington posed something that the city will collapse in 30 days. So, what it all brings to, it's strongly impacting the morale.

And, also, it's a war — there is a battlefield in the front line that we are militarily fighting this war. And there is one psychological war. And I think — I always say the psychological part, we have lost long again. And I think that's with our allies and friends as well.

I think our allies here in the U.S. have also lost the psychological war. Despite how much we say we have not abandoned Afghanistan, but the assumption and the story back at home is, they are abandoned.