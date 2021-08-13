Taliban closes in on Afghan capital as US forces arrive to speed withdrawal

William Brangham:

The Taliban is now closing in on the Afghan capital, after a week that's seen much of the country fall under their control.

The first of 3,000 American troops arrived today at the Kabul Airport. All will have arrived by the end of the weekend. Their mission? Support the near-total evacuation of American personnel and some Afghans quickly.

In a matter of days, the Taliban has blitzed across Afghanistan, taken over city after city, and are now close to the capital city, Kabul. Today, Logar province fell, roughly 50 miles from the capital. This map show areas where the Taliban were severely threatening. This was back in April, when President Biden announced the full U.S. troop withdrawal.

This map shows, in red, the areas the Taliban had captured as of Monday. The squares are the provincial capitals they had taken. And here's where they are today. The Taliban released this video today, claiming to have seized Afghan army helicopters in Herat, the country's third largest city. Herat and Kandahar, the second largest, were taken Thursday.

And another video today showed the Taliban had captured veteran warlord Mohammad Ismail Khan. He's the man on the right. He had been leading a militia resistance to the Taliban in Herat, but now seemingly forced to call for peace and stability.

These advances by the Taliban have forced the U.S. to scramble to protect American and Afghan personnel who remain in Kabul. The Biden administration yesterday announced the immediate deployment of 3,000 U.S. troops to help with the evacuation process.

Officials say the U.S. Embassy will continue to operate, but with limited staff.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby spoke today.